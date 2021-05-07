Romania’s Oradea Airport to have a cargo terminal by 2023

A cargo terminal is to become operational at the Oradea Airport in northwest Romania in about two years. According to Ilie Bolojan, the president of Bihor County Council, the new terminal will be built on a 14-hectare plot of land located between the airport and Industrial Park II.

“Companies around Oradea use for the products they make electronic components brought by air from Asia or Europe. To get to Oradea faster, cheaper and safer, the existence of a cargo terminal near the airport would create the conditions for these components to be brought here directly, by air,” Ilie Bolojan said on Facebook.

An investor for this project is to be selected by early September, he also said.

“In the first half of this month, we will evaluate the land and prepare the tender specifications. After the approval of the documentation in the County Council meeting in July, we will organize the auction to select an investor by early September. […] The terminal should become operational by 2023,” the Bihor County Council president explained.

