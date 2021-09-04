Local businessmen build 393MW wind farm in eastern Romania

A Romanian businessman with experience in agriculture, Radu Rusei, and his associate Marius Felician Gherasim, a Social-Democrat (PSD) politician in Constanta county, got the permit from Transelectrica to develop a 393MW wind farm in Pestera village (Constanta county) close to the 90MW wind power capacity owned by EDP Renováveis (EDPR) of Portugal.

The commissioning of the new project is estimated to take place in 2025, Profit.ro reported.

The developer of the project is a limited liability company founded in August last year, Radramo Power. The main associates are Radu Rusei (with 45% of the capital), who is also the manager, and Marius Felician Gherasim (40%).

A wave of photovoltaic and wind power production capacities is being announced across Romania, driven by expectations that the Government will allocate a significant amount of European funds to green energy projects.

Even under the Government's conservative scenario (30.7% renewable energy target as of 2030), Romania must develop significant amounts of projects in the wind and solar areas.

"Romania must expand the capacity of renewable energy by 2030 by approximately 6.9 GW compared to 2015, correlated with the decommissioning of coal-based capacities," is shown in the latest version of the Plan, published by the Government.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)