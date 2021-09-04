Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/09/2021 - 08:16
Business

Local businessmen build 393MW wind farm in eastern Romania

09 April 2021
A Romanian businessman with experience in agriculture, Radu Rusei, and his associate Marius Felician Gherasim, a Social-Democrat (PSD) politician in Constanta county, got the permit from Transelectrica to develop a 393MW wind farm in Pestera village (Constanta county) close to the 90MW wind power capacity owned by EDP Renováveis (EDPR) of Portugal.

The commissioning of the new project is estimated to take place in 2025, Profit.ro reported.

The developer of the project is a limited liability company founded in August last year, Radramo Power. The main associates are Radu Rusei (with 45% of the capital), who is also the manager, and Marius Felician Gherasim (40%).

A wave of photovoltaic and wind power production capacities is being announced across Romania, driven by expectations that the Government will allocate a significant amount of European funds to green energy projects.

Even under the Government's conservative scenario (30.7% renewable energy target as of 2030), Romania must develop significant amounts of projects in the wind and solar areas.

"Romania must expand the capacity of renewable energy by 2030 by approximately 6.9 GW compared to 2015, correlated with the decommissioning of coal-based capacities," is shown in the latest version of the Plan, published by the Government.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

