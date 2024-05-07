Bucharest and Ilfov County form the Romanian region with the highest motorization rate

Bucharest and Ilfov County together form the region in Romania with the highest motorization rate, with an average of 640 cars per 1,000 inhabitants, a level close to most regions in France, Germany, Austria, and Italy, according to Eurostat data for 2022 cited by Ziarul Financiar.

In the central, western, and northwestern regions of the country, the rate ranges from 407 to 447 cars per thousand inhabitants, while in the eastern and southern regions, it ranges from 315 to 393 cars.

Of the 10 European regions with the lowest motorization rates, two are in Romania, four are in Greece, two in France, and one each in Germany and Austria, specifically the metropolitan areas of Berlin and Vienna.

Conversely, the highest number of cars per thousand inhabitants is found in Italy. Valle d'Aosta has an average of 2,339 vehicles per thousand inhabitants, the Province of Trento has 1,431 per thousand, and Bolzano has 935 per thousand. Of the 10 most motorized regions in Europe, six were in Italy, with one each in Finland, Greece, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic.

The number of cars often depends on the region's economic conditions, as well as specific circumstances like taxation regulations.

The European regions with the highest number of electric cars in 2022 were in the Netherlands and Sweden. There, EVs had average shares ranging from 6.6% to 12.8% of all registered cars. In contrast, seven regions in Greece and one each in the Czech Republic, Poland, and Spain have zero electric cars in their total registered vehicles. In Romania, the Bucharest-Ilfov area had a 0.79% share of electric cars two years ago, while other regions ranged from 0.14% to 0.3%.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shuo Wang | Dreamstime.com)