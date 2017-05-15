Bucharest City Tour bus line starts new season

The four double-decker buses of the Bucharest City Tour tourist line are back on the capital’s streets starting Monday, May 15.

Similar to previous years, the four buses link Unirii Square in downtown Bucharest to Presei Square in the north part of the capital, following the route Presei Square – the Arch of Triumph – Kiseleff Road – Victoriei Square – Calea Victoriei – CEC Palace – the Palace of the Parliament – Unirii Square – Universitatii Square – Romana Square – Victoriei Square – Charles de Gaulle Square – the Arch of Triumph – the Village Museum – Presei square.

The buses run daily between 10:00 and 21:00, at intervals of 20-25 minutes.

A card valid for 24 hours costs RON 25 (EUR 5.5) and can be purchased directly from the bus. The tariff for children aged 7-14 is RON 10 (some EUR 2) while those aged under 7 can travel for free. All cards are valid for 24 hours from the first validation, and allow travelers to hop on and off the bus anywhere on the route.

Tourists also benefit from an audio guide in Romanian, English, French, and Italian, which is accessible by using the existing equipment on the bus or by installing an app on their personal smartphones by scanning a QR code displayed on the bus.

The Bucharest City Tour bus line has attracted over 54,600 tourists in the 2016 season. The amount collected by the Bucharest Public Transport Company RATB from the tickets sold on this route has reached RON 1.28 million (EUR 285,000).

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com