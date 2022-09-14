Business

BRD Asset Management launches first target-date funds in Romania

14 September 2022
The BRD Asset Management portfolio was expanded, starting in July, with four new open investment funds, respectively BRD Horizon 2035, BRD Horizon 2045, BRD Oportunități and BRD Euro Simplu. The former two funds have a limited lifetime, a novelty on the Romanian market.

BRD Orizont 2035 and BRD Orizont 2045 are the first Target Date Funds (TDF) or Funds with a Pre-established Time Horizon launched in Romania, products that combine an entire investment strategy in a single fund, Economica.net reported.

Such funds are typically the best investment strategies for most people planning for retirement because they provide a diversified mix of equities and fixed income that rebalances over time. As investors get close to retirement, the fund moves toward lower-risk options accordingly. However, the principal value is not guaranteed at any time, including at the target date.

By launching the new products, in addition to the other eight funds that the company already manages, BRD Asset Management expects to meet the needs of clients with simplified savings and investment solutions and as close as possible to their goals.

On the local market, BRD Asset Management had a market share of 17.9% at the end of July 2022, having 110,000 clients in the 12 funds it manages. The company's net assets have a value of RON 4.9 bln (EUR 1 bln). 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Juan Moyano/Dreamstime.com)

