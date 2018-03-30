Romanian media industry organization BRAT elects new president

The members of the Romanian Transmedia Audit Office – BRAT, the organization that certifies the audience of the local newspapers and media websites, have elected Dragos Stanca as new president.

Stanca is the head of local media agency Think Digital, one of the biggest BRAT members. He replaces former BRAT president Silviu Ispas.

BRAT is a non-profit organization of the local media and publicity industry that reunites local print and online publishers, media agencies and clients, press distributors, radio stations and outdoor advertising companies. The organization’s objective is to establish common methods and standards for measuring the performance indicators of local media products.

(photo source: ICEEfest on Facebook)