05 November 2020
Romanian entrepreneur builds educational center for underprivileged children

05 November 2020
Bogdan Tănasă, a local entrepreneur and fundraiser whose association has been constructing houses for low-income families for several years, will build an educational center for underprivileged children. 

The works will start next week, Tănasă announced in a Facebook post. 

The day-care center is the latest project of the Casa Share founder, who built so far 30 homes for those in need, EuropaFM reported. 

The center is meant to accommodate 70 children, who will be able to do their homework there, receive meals, and attend various vocational and art courses. They will also be offered IT classes and access to medical and dental care.

"We decided to do something for these children who, when they finish classes, go straight to work, in the field, tending the livestock, until late at night. Why should they suffer the consequences for their parents' lack of understanding that education is essential and can change the children's future," Tănasă asked.

 

Donează sau Distribuie, te rugăm. Construim primul Centrul Educațional pentru copiii sărmani “CASA...

Posted by Casa Share on Sunday, October 25, 2020

 

This March, the entrepreneur delivered an automated machine that processes Covid-19 tests to the Saint Parascheva Infectious Diseases Hospital in Iași. He raised USD 55,000 (EUR 50,000) to pay for this equipment from donations, through his network of contacts, and the Casa Share Facebook page. He was among the first to act when the first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Romania at the beginning of March. He first offered to buy groceries and deliver them to people who couldn't go to the store. He then started an online fundraising campaign to help the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Iași with much-needed equipment and materials to fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

(Photo: Casa Share Facebook Page)

