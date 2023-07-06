Macro

Romania keeps policy rate at 7% in line with expectations

06 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

At its July 5 monetary Board meeting, Romania's National Bank (BNR) kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.00% as expected and confirmed the inflation rate will continue to fall over the following months, in line with the latest medium-term forecast (May 2023), primarily under the influence of base effects and the downward corrections of some commodity prices in previous quarters.

Romania's policy rate thus remained unchanged since January, when the latest rate hike was operated.

"The central bank is likely to be the last in the region to transition to interest rate cuts, which we expect early next year," Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

The BNR expects the annual inflation to drop from 10.6% y/y in May to 7.1% at the end of this year and 4.2% at the end of 2024 - still above its target of 2.5% +/-1.5pp.

Central Bank Governor Isarescu said rate cuts are unlikely until interest rate levels and inflation converge. He also said a firmer leu currency would not sustainably help lower inflation.

Economic growth in the second quarter will be slower than previously forecast, the bank said in its policy decision reasoning, but it underlined the continued growth of household consumption and investment in the first quarter.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania keeps policy rate at 7% in line with expectations

06 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

At its July 5 monetary Board meeting, Romania's National Bank (BNR) kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.00% as expected and confirmed the inflation rate will continue to fall over the following months, in line with the latest medium-term forecast (May 2023), primarily under the influence of base effects and the downward corrections of some commodity prices in previous quarters.

Romania's policy rate thus remained unchanged since January, when the latest rate hike was operated.

"The central bank is likely to be the last in the region to transition to interest rate cuts, which we expect early next year," Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

The BNR expects the annual inflation to drop from 10.6% y/y in May to 7.1% at the end of this year and 4.2% at the end of 2024 - still above its target of 2.5% +/-1.5pp.

Central Bank Governor Isarescu said rate cuts are unlikely until interest rate levels and inflation converge. He also said a firmer leu currency would not sustainably help lower inflation.

Economic growth in the second quarter will be slower than previously forecast, the bank said in its policy decision reasoning, but it underlined the continued growth of household consumption and investment in the first quarter.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania