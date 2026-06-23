Ukrainian biotech company Biopharma plans new factory in western Romania

Biopharma, a Ukrainian biotech company, aims to open a factory in Arad, western Romania, by the end of 2027. The investment is valued at EUR 85 million in the first phase, according to Biopharma president Kostiantin Iefimenko.

In total, the project in Romania will have four stages of different sizes. The company’s total investment in the factories in Uzhhorod, western Ukraine, and Arad will reach approximately USD 500 million.

“We have already completed the construction of the building, and by September 1, we will finish connecting the entire engineering infrastructure. We have already ordered the filling line. By the end of June, we will sign the contracts for the supply of reactor equipment and all other technological equipment. We will put it into operation in December 2027,” Iefimenko said, according to Ukrainian news outlet Interfax.

The company official noted that Biopharma is currently developing several projects simultaneously. “We are developing everything simultaneously – Uzhgorod, Arad, and later we will build facilities in Latin America," Yefymenko said.

Biopharma plans to launch the first stage of its pharmaceutical and immunobiological production plant in Uzhgorod in September. The facility will provide a full-cycle blood plasma processing operation. Production volumes of plasma-derived medicines in Uzhgorod will be twice those of the company’s facility in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region) and will reach up to 1.5 million liters per year.

A year ago, Biopharma said it was planning to build a factory in Oradea, another city in western Romania, in an investment worth EUR 37 million, according to local news outlet eBihoreanul.ro.

With a history of 125 years, Biopharma specializes in the production of medicines from donated human blood plasma. In 2026, the company had about 580 employees and exported its products to over 20 countries.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: biopharma.ua)