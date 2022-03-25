Romanian steel roofing producer Bilka reports 22% net profit margin in 2021

Steel roofing manufacturer Bilka, an entrepreneurial company in Brasov owned by Horaţiu Ţepeş, achieved a net profit of RON 245 mln (EUR 50 mln) for 2021 and a net profit margin of 22%, according to the data reported by the company.

The company's turnover rose by 40% compared to 2020, to RON 1.1 bln (EUR 220 mln) while the net profit more than doubled from RON 102 mln.

Last year was by far one of the best years for Bilka, Horaţiu Ţepeş told Ziarul Financiar daily.

For 2022, the company aims to achieve a 20% increase in turnover, but it admits that this will entirely depend on the evolution of this year's macroeconomic and political climate.

(Photo source: Facebook/Bilka Steel)