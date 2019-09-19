RO lender BCR launches application to speed up mortgage lending

Romanian lender BCR, part of Austrian Erste Group launched an application for mortgage loans, which allows clients to upload online the documents requested by the bank and halves the time needed for the loan origination process.

The application, developed with technology firm Qualitance, is called My House and allows BCR clients to make faster home purchases, as they no longer have to go to the bank for each document or stage of the process, according to bank officials. All the documents required by the bank can be uploaded in the application.

"Through My House, every BCR client has, online, a true control system for the whole borrowing process, offering permanent support and transparency. The application is unique in Romania and can be accessed very easily, in a secure environment, on the phone, tablet or computer,” says Dana Dima Demetrian, BCR vice president responsible for retail and private banking.

Some 1,300 applicants have reportedly already installed and used the application, and 600 of them have already contracted a loan using the application.

