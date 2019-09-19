Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/19/2019 - 08:22
Business
RO lender BCR launches application to speed up mortgage lending
19 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian lender BCR, part of Austrian Erste Group launched an application for mortgage loans, which allows clients to upload online the documents requested by the bank and halves the time needed for the loan origination process.

The application, developed with technology firm Qualitance, is called My House and allows BCR clients to make faster home purchases, as they no longer have to go to the bank for each document or stage of the process, according to bank officials. All the documents required by the bank can be uploaded in the application.

"Through My House, every BCR client has, online, a true control system for the whole borrowing process, offering permanent support and transparency. The application is unique in Romania and can be accessed very easily, in a secure environment, on the phone, tablet or computer,” says Dana Dima Demetrian, BCR vice president responsible for retail and private banking.

Some 1,300 applicants have reportedly already installed and used the application, and 600 of them have already contracted a loan using the application.

(Photo courtesy of BCR)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/19/2019 - 08:22
Business
RO lender BCR launches application to speed up mortgage lending
19 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian lender BCR, part of Austrian Erste Group launched an application for mortgage loans, which allows clients to upload online the documents requested by the bank and halves the time needed for the loan origination process.

The application, developed with technology firm Qualitance, is called My House and allows BCR clients to make faster home purchases, as they no longer have to go to the bank for each document or stage of the process, according to bank officials. All the documents required by the bank can be uploaded in the application.

"Through My House, every BCR client has, online, a true control system for the whole borrowing process, offering permanent support and transparency. The application is unique in Romania and can be accessed very easily, in a secure environment, on the phone, tablet or computer,” says Dana Dima Demetrian, BCR vice president responsible for retail and private banking.

Some 1,300 applicants have reportedly already installed and used the application, and 600 of them have already contracted a loan using the application.

(Photo courtesy of BCR)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 September 2019
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
13 September 2019
Social
Musical toy makes three Romanian pupils so angry that they vandalize entire school
12 September 2019
Business
Romania faces potential diplomatic conflict with Spain over 21-km highway segment
13 September 2019
Entertainment
Friday 13th: Ten bad luck superstitions in Romania (and a few for good luck)
11 September 2019
Business
UiPath’s Romanian founder featured on the cover of Forbes magazine as “the first bot billionaire”
13 September 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Five back-to-school trip ideas
10 September 2019
Business
Blockchain project designed by Romanian gets USD 14.5 mln financing
09 September 2019
Politics
Romanian opposition parties propose pact for early elections

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40