Society

Romania’s average pension tops EUR 450 in April

08 May 2024

The average pension in Romania increased by 5.4% compared to a 2-3 average, reaching RON2,248 (€452) in April this year, according to the National Public Pension House (CNPP).

The number of recipients was 4.75mn (4.98mn in 2023), of which 3.81mn reached the retirement age and completed the full required period of contribution to the public pension fund.

Some 0.63 million retired persons are former farmers with incomplete contributions, recipients of RON636 (EUR 130) benefits.

Survivor pension was granted to 0.45mn people and was RON1,177 (EUR 230) on average.

(Photo: Chernetskaya/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

