Austria’s Enery obtains permit for second largest solar park in Romania

Austrian company Enery recently received technical grid connection approval for a solar park of nearly 535 MW, which is currently the second-largest solar investment in development in Romania.

At the end of last year, representatives of Enery stated that they had 1,500 MW of solar projects under development locally, including in the energy storage area, and considered Romania to be one of the most promising markets for renewables, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Baboia Solar Plant, a project company owned by Enery Element GmbH, obtained technical grid connection approval on July 21 for a 535 MW project in Giurgiu. Currently, the largest solar park under development has a capacity of 1,000 MW and is located in Arad.

If the 535 MW investment in Giurgiu is put to use, it would require funds of over EUR 400 million.

Enery Element GmbH is a joint venture established in June 2020, formed by Enery Development GmbH and Element Power RE GmbH. Last year, Enery acquired a portfolio of 6 green energy projects with a capacity of 81 MW locally.

The main financial backer of Enery is the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund (3SIIF). The constitutive act of the Three Seas Fund was signed by the presidents of development banks from Poland (Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego) and Romania (Exim Bank).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev | Dreamstime.com)