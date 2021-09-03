Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/09/2021 - 10:33
Social

Covid-19: Romania lifts upper age restriction for AstraZeneca vaccine

09 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will expand the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to anyone over 18 years old, reversing a previous decision to administer it only to people up to 55 years old.

The decision was taken after "new scientific data emerged, the experience and decisions of other European countries, and the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the prevention of the infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus," the committee coordinating the national vaccination campaign said.  

It follows the recommendations of the Scientific and Medical Group of the National Committee Coordinating the Vaccination against Covid-19, the Health Ministry, and the National Medicine Agency (ANMDMR).

Germany, France, and Italy have approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for over 65s. 

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the third one in use in Romania, after the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna ones. 

Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, previously told television station Antena 3 that the decision to lift the age limit would be taken based on the available scientific data.

"This decision will be taken based on scientific data. I wouldn't want it to be understood that we lift this age limit because there isn't enough interest for this type of vaccine but because we have at least three important recommendations. There is the WHO recommendation, the data from the ongoing scientific studies and, at the same time, we have the UK's experience with several million patients showing the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine on people over 65," he said.

By March 8, 1,212,502 received the vaccine against Covid-19: 657,742 both doses and 554,760 the first dose. Of these, 940,582 received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 78,312 the Moderna one, and 193,608 the AstraZeneca one. 

(Photo: Siam Pukkato/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/09/2021 - 10:33
Social

Covid-19: Romania lifts upper age restriction for AstraZeneca vaccine

09 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will expand the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to anyone over 18 years old, reversing a previous decision to administer it only to people up to 55 years old.

The decision was taken after "new scientific data emerged, the experience and decisions of other European countries, and the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the prevention of the infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus," the committee coordinating the national vaccination campaign said.  

It follows the recommendations of the Scientific and Medical Group of the National Committee Coordinating the Vaccination against Covid-19, the Health Ministry, and the National Medicine Agency (ANMDMR).

Germany, France, and Italy have approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for over 65s. 

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the third one in use in Romania, after the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna ones. 

Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, previously told television station Antena 3 that the decision to lift the age limit would be taken based on the available scientific data.

"This decision will be taken based on scientific data. I wouldn't want it to be understood that we lift this age limit because there isn't enough interest for this type of vaccine but because we have at least three important recommendations. There is the WHO recommendation, the data from the ongoing scientific studies and, at the same time, we have the UK's experience with several million patients showing the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine on people over 65," he said.

By March 8, 1,212,502 received the vaccine against Covid-19: 657,742 both doses and 554,760 the first dose. Of these, 940,582 received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 78,312 the Moderna one, and 193,608 the AstraZeneca one. 

(Photo: Siam Pukkato/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case
04 March 2021
RI +
Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up February: Things start to look up!
04 March 2021
Justice
Eight Bucharest police agents detained for restraining, torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks