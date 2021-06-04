Canadian circulating pumps producer Armstrong consolidates Romanian center

Canadian group Armstrong Fluid Technology, a manufacturer of pumps used in heating, cooling, sanitary, and water supply installations, with over 1,200 employees worldwide, has transferred to its Romanian factory in Jimbolia (Timis county) part of the production previously carried out in other European countries, including Hungary, Profit.ro reported.

The company has expanded the local factory's production capacity, and products made in Romania now serve the group's customers worldwide. The complex integration process also involved a shift of the pump production activity from Hungary to Romania.

The Romanian company, on the market since 2001, was branded under the name Armstrong Fluid Technology Romania.

The local company has 65 employees and continues the activity of the international group, namely the production of recirculation pumps. For 2019, the company reported a turnover of RON 17.7 million (EUR 3.8 mln).

(Photo: Armstrong Fluid Technology Romania Facebook Page)

