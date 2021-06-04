Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/06/2021 - 08:28
Business

Canadian circulating pumps producer Armstrong consolidates Romanian center

06 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Canadian group Armstrong Fluid Technology, a manufacturer of pumps used in heating, cooling, sanitary, and water supply installations, with over 1,200 employees worldwide, has transferred to its Romanian factory in Jimbolia (Timis county) part of the production previously carried out in other European countries, including Hungary, Profit.ro reported.

The company has expanded the local factory's production capacity, and products made in Romania now serve the group's customers worldwide. The complex integration process also involved a shift of the pump production activity from Hungary to Romania.

The Romanian company, on the market since 2001, was branded under the name Armstrong Fluid Technology Romania.

The local company has 65 employees and continues the activity of the international group, namely the production of recirculation pumps. For 2019, the company reported a turnover of RON 17.7 million (EUR 3.8 mln).

(Photo: Armstrong Fluid Technology Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/06/2021 - 08:28
Business

Canadian circulating pumps producer Armstrong consolidates Romanian center

06 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Canadian group Armstrong Fluid Technology, a manufacturer of pumps used in heating, cooling, sanitary, and water supply installations, with over 1,200 employees worldwide, has transferred to its Romanian factory in Jimbolia (Timis county) part of the production previously carried out in other European countries, including Hungary, Profit.ro reported.

The company has expanded the local factory's production capacity, and products made in Romania now serve the group's customers worldwide. The complex integration process also involved a shift of the pump production activity from Hungary to Romania.

The Romanian company, on the market since 2001, was branded under the name Armstrong Fluid Technology Romania.

The local company has 65 employees and continues the activity of the international group, namely the production of recirculation pumps. For 2019, the company reported a turnover of RON 17.7 million (EUR 3.8 mln).

(Photo: Armstrong Fluid Technology Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?