Private Romanian airline Animawings launches Bucharest-Paris route

Animawings, controlled (75%) by Memento Group - a tourism group developed by local businessman Cristian Pandel around tour operator Christian Tour, is launching regular flights between Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle, starting July 2.

Passengers will be able to fly every Monday and Friday.

"At the beginning of July, we will start operating regular flights to Billund, Catania, Naples, Helsinki, Valencia and Paris, but also to Larnaca and Athens, in cooperation with Aegean Airlines. We also continue to operate charter flights to destinations such as Antalya, Bodrum, Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos, Hurghada or Tenerife, for the most important tour operators in Romania," said Tudor Constantinescu, commercial director of Animawings, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Animawings began operating the first flights last year. The airline's shareholders are Memento Group, which includes Romanian tour operator Christian Tour, and airline Aegean Airlines, Greece's largest airline.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Animawings)