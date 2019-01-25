Romania’s tax collection agency focuses on large companies

Romania’s tax collection agency (ANAF) announced that it has started the so-called “Iceberg operation”, a large-scale fiscal verification of the largest companies, covering all economic areas in Romania.

The operation is scheduled to last for the whole year.

“Operation Iceberg will take place throughout the year 2019 and implies intensifying controls at large companies and making them more efficient so as to maintain fair treatment for all categories of taxpayers operating in Romania,” ANAF said in a press release, on a note reminding of the ruling party’s rhetoric about large multinational companies avoiding taxation.

The main goal of ANAF’s operation is combatting transfer pricing by checking how large companies conduct their economic relations with other companies in the groups they belong to. ANAF also wants to identify tax frauds with significant implications for the state budget.

“In order to achieve the objectives, ANAF has created a working team of experts that will initiate tax audits on taxpayers in all areas of economy based on risk assessment in line with the provisions of the Fiscal Procedure Code and relevant legislation,” the press release said.

(photo source: Facebook / Agenția Națională de Administrare Fiscală)