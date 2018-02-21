Romania’s tax agency plans to define tax evasion

Romania’s tax agency ANAF plans to change the tax evasion law and introduce a definition of this term in the law, ANAF vice president Daniel Tudor said on Tuesday.

“We have initiated the process of changing the famous tax evasion law and, first of all, have a definition of tax evasion, because we don’t currently have one. Many say that there’s no need for a definition, because this offense is included in the Criminal Code. Tax evasion, from our point of view, has some very complex and vast forms and is difficult to prove,” Tudor explained.

He added that the legislation on combatting fraud and tax evasion is insufficient when compared to the amplitude of the phenomenon. This conclusion is based on ANAF’s controls, the official said.

