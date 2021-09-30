Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 08:13
Business

AmCham Romania: Investors’ confidence level drops amid political turmoil

30 September 2021
AmCham Romania calls for the return of the political class to the commitments it made to the society and the economy, to reverse the depreciation of confidence in the investment and business climate.

According to a recent AmCham survey, the confidence has declined to the minimum quotas registered in the first half of 2020, when Romania was hit by an acute lack of predictability generated by the first pandemic wave.

According to the survey, the share of companies that see the investment and business environment as “precarious & weak” has increased from 14% in July to 38% in September.

Conversely, only 23% of the companies see the environment as “good and very good” in September, compared to 49% in July.

The share of neutral opinions slightly increased to 39% from 37%.

Amidst the high uncertainty of the moment, what is certain is that recovery and resilience plan PNRR represents a historic opportunity for Romania and must be the beginning of an accelerated and sustained path towards recovering major gaps in strategic areas and towards sustainable development of the Romanian economy and society, the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania stressed.

