McKinsey warns online activity will diminish post-pandemic

The usage of digital services in Romania has increased at an accelerated pace, with approximately 4.1 million Romanians becoming users since 2019. This raised the total number to 10.8 million people, according to a study conducted by McKinsey & Company.

The increase in the last six months in Romania was determined by consumers aged between 25 and 64. However, approximately 2.5 million Romanians intend to reduce their online activities after the end of the pandemic.

This is consistent with the share of 43% of the new users in Romania that started using digital services only because of the pandemic. This segment is likely to return to the “old normal.”

Companies that offer digital services should expect up to 2.5 million Romanians to reduce or even give up their online activity.

The study included 1,200 Romanian users aged between 18 and 85 and is part of the Global Digital Sentiment Insights report. The study includes the following areas: banking, insurance, food and fashion retail, telecommunications, utilities, the public sector, entertainment, health services, travel and education.

(Photo: Andranik Hakobayan/ Dreamstime)

