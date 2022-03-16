Romanian 5 To Go coffee shop chain expands to Hungary

The 5 To Go coffee shops chain, founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Radu Savopol and Lucian Bădilă, has expanded into a new market by launching a master franchise in Hungary.

A number of 5 cafes are to be open by the end of this year, Profit.ro reported.

The first quarter of the year is expected to end with 45 new units open in Romania, predominantly in small or medium-sized cities, but also in large cities, where the current network is also strengthened through the acquisition of cafes or small local chains.

The 5 To Go brand was launched in 2015.

