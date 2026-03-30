Taste of Tradition, Spirit of Celebration: Easter Brunch at Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest on April 12, 2026

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In the spirit of one of spring’s most important celebrations, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest invites guests to celebrate Easter through a refined gastronomic experience, set in an elegant and welcoming atmosphere. On Sunday, April 12, 2026, between 12:30 and 16:30, the hotel hosts its traditional Easter Brunch, an event dedicated to the joy of togetherness, authentic flavors, and memorable moments.

The event features a generous festive buffet, designed to blend tradition with contemporary culinary influences. Guests will discover an impressive selection of dishes, from seafood delicacies such as lobster, oysters, and sushi, to sophisticated hot preparations of beef, lamb, pork, and fish, complemented by carefully curated vegetarian options. Traditional Romanian elements, such as lamb sour soup and other holiday specialties, are seamlessly integrated into a modern and balanced culinary concept.



The atmosphere is enhanced by live music performed by a full band, delivering a rich and elegant sound that complements the festive brunch experience. At the same time, younger guests can enjoy a dedicated kids’ area, with interactive activities led by a professional entertainer, making the event an ideal choice for the entire family.



To welcome guests in a festive spirit, the experience begins with a glass of Prosecco, followed by access to an open bar throughout the event, including wines, beer, soft drinks, and coffee.



The experience is priced at 550 lei for adults and 225 lei for children aged 6 to 12, while children under 6 enjoy complimentary access. Due to limited seating, advance reservation with full prepayment is recommended.



The Easter Brunch at Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest is more than a festive meal, it is a complete experience, a celebration of reinterpreted traditions, refined tastes, and meaningful moments shared with loved ones, all within a five-star setting.

Date & time: April 12, 2026, 12:30 – 16:30

Location: Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, Calea Victoriei 63-81

Menu: Easter Brunch - Taste of Bucharest

Booking: +40758 088 550 | Ialoc.ro

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