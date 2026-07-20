Western Romania: Oradea City Hall Tower reopens to visitors

The Oradea City Hall Tower, one of the city’s tourist attractions, has reopened to the public following the rehabilitation works on the building of the Oradea City Hall.

The tower stands nearly 50 meters tall and features four main levels, three of which offer panoramic views.

The tower’s first level houses the tower clock's mechanism, while the second level, at a height of 33.85 meters, offers the first panoramic viewing platform.

The third level, located 40.25 meters above ground, features several large functioning hammers mounted on the balcony parapet, which strike every quarter of an hour.

The fourth level is where visitors can observe the buildings in the city's historic center in greater detail through a telescope.

Oradea, a city in northwest Romania, close to the border with Hungary, is known for Baroque and Art Nouveau architecture. Among other tourist sites, the city is also home to an Art Nouveau Museum, hosted in the Darvas - La Roche House.

(Photo: Oradea Heritage)

simona@romania-insider.com