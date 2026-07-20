Travel

Western Romania: Oradea City Hall Tower reopens to visitors

20 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Oradea City Hall Tower, one of the city’s tourist attractions, has reopened to the public following the rehabilitation works on the building of the Oradea City Hall.

The tower stands nearly 50 meters tall and features four main levels, three of which offer panoramic views.

The tower’s first level houses the tower clock's mechanism, while the second level, at a height of 33.85 meters, offers the first panoramic viewing platform.

The third level, located 40.25 meters above ground, features several large functioning hammers mounted on the balcony parapet, which strike every quarter of an hour.

The fourth level is where visitors can observe the buildings in the city's historic center in greater detail through a telescope.

Oradea, a city in northwest Romania, close to the border with Hungary, is known for Baroque and Art Nouveau architecture. Among other tourist sites, the city is also home to an Art Nouveau Museum, hosted in the Darvas - La Roche House.

(Photo: Oradea Heritage)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Life & Travel
Holidays
Normal
Travel

Western Romania: Oradea City Hall Tower reopens to visitors

20 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Oradea City Hall Tower, one of the city’s tourist attractions, has reopened to the public following the rehabilitation works on the building of the Oradea City Hall.

The tower stands nearly 50 meters tall and features four main levels, three of which offer panoramic views.

The tower’s first level houses the tower clock's mechanism, while the second level, at a height of 33.85 meters, offers the first panoramic viewing platform.

The third level, located 40.25 meters above ground, features several large functioning hammers mounted on the balcony parapet, which strike every quarter of an hour.

The fourth level is where visitors can observe the buildings in the city's historic center in greater detail through a telescope.

Oradea, a city in northwest Romania, close to the border with Hungary, is known for Baroque and Art Nouveau architecture. Among other tourist sites, the city is also home to an Art Nouveau Museum, hosted in the Darvas - La Roche House.

(Photo: Oradea Heritage)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Life & Travel
Holidays
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 July 2026
Environment
Flooding disrupts traffic on Romania's DN1 again as heavy rain hits Prahova Valley
20 July 2026
Transport
EU’s Entry-Exit border control system mistakenly identifies two identical twin sisters in Romania
20 July 2026
Real Estate
Romania’s real estate market still reeling from major cyberattack against Land Registration Agency
20 July 2026
Events
Russell Crowe to perform first concerts in Romania in May 2027
20 July 2026
Events
Romania’s Enescu International Competition attracts record 819 entries from 55 countries for 2026 edition
20 July 2026
Healthcare
Doctors, nurses from hundreds of hospitals in Romania on strike due to new salary law
20 July 2026
Sports
Romania marks 50 years since Nadia Comăneci's perfect 10 with new gymnastics hall near Bucharest
20 July 2026
Culture & History
Saint Ilie Day in Romania: traditions and customs celebrated on July 20