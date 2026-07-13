International Workplace Group (IWG) will open four new hybrid work centers in Bucharest, Iași, and Timișoara, expanding its flexible office network in Romania by more than 5,100 sqm. The new locations are scheduled to open in phases during the second half of 2026 and early 2027.

The company said the expansion reflects growing demand for hybrid working solutions, as more businesses adopt flexible office models instead of traditional long-term leases.

The rollout will begin with the opening of a Spaces center at Business Garden in Bucharest, followed by HQ Egros Office in Iași and HQ City Gate North Tower in Bucharest later this year. A fourth location, a Regus center at the ISHO mixed-use development in Timișoara, is scheduled to open in early 2027.

Together, the four sites will offer more than 5,100 sqm of workspace, including private offices, coworking areas, meeting rooms, and collaborative spaces. The centers will also offer IWG's "Design Your Own Office" service, allowing businesses to customize office layouts to their needs.

The Romanian expansion comes as IWG continues to grow its global network. The company said it signed 382 new locations worldwide during the first quarter of 2026, following a record expansion in 2025. Its global network now spans more than one million workspaces across 121 countries.

“Romania is an important market for International Workplace Group’s continued expansion, and these four new centres reflect our commitment to meeting the growing demand for modern flexible workspace solutions,” said Mark Dixon, Executive Chairman and Founder of International Workplace Group PLC.

IWG operates several flexible workspace brands, including Regus, Spaces, HQ, and Signature.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)