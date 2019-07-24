HBO Europe to start shooting new Romanian crime series in August

HBO Europe will start shooting a new original series in August. The production's working title is Tuff Money (Bani Negri) and is a six-part comedic crime series that will be directed by award-winning Romanian writer/director Daniel Sandu (the writer and director of the film One Step Behind the Seraphim and a writer on Hackerville) and produced by Cristian Mungiu’s Mobra Films, according to Variety.com.

The series follows two lovable losers who joke about being able to commit the perfect crime. The joke backfires when their words are misconstrued, and they find themselves forced into actually having to commit the robbery. They are totally unprepared, both for the crime and its bizarre aftermath.

Antony Root, executive VP of original programming and production, HBO Europe, said: “'Tuff Money’ is a funny and smart caper that is absolutely Romanian at heart, with a sensibility and charm giving it an appeal beyond local audiences.”

Meanwhile, director Daniel Sandu said he wanted to create a comedy-drama about “ordinary people who get caught up in incredible situations.” Last year, Sandu’s 2017 feature film One Step Behind the Seraphim won eight Gopo Awards, Romania’s top film prizes, including best feature film, director and screenplay.

Shooting on the new HBO Europe series will begin in August in Piatra Neamt and will continue in Onesti and Bucharest. It will premiere day-and-date across the 21 countries that HBO Europe reaches.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)