Culture

Un-hidden Connections: Constantin Brâncuși's legacy reinterpreted through urban art in Belgrade

04 August 2026

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Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși's work will be reinterpreted through contemporary urban art as part of the Un-hidden Connections cultural project taking place in Belgrade, Serbia, in September. The program will include an exhibition, debates, creative workshops, and multidisciplinary performances bringing together Romanian and Serbian artists.

Running from September 4 to 18, the exhibition will feature 14 urban artworks created in Romania and inspired by Brâncuși's sculptures, symbols, and artistic concepts.

The works come from artists including Brothers of Light, Endo, Irlo, Kero, Lucian Hrisav, Meri the Zu, Obie Platon, Ocu, Ortaku, Sweet Damage Crew, and Vhils. They will be presented across 18 panels accompanied by curatorial texts exploring their connections with Brâncuși's work.

The program will open on September 4 with the exhibition launch, a discussion involving cultural managers from Romania and Serbia, and a live performance by Romanian street artist Alexandru Ciubotariu, known as Pisica Pătrată, alongside a Serbian DJ.

Two creative workshops led by Pisica Pătrată and Romanian artist LUNĂ will follow on September 5, exploring Brâncuși's influence on contemporary art. A second debate and a live painting and music performance are scheduled for September 6.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Positive Romania
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Culture

Un-hidden Connections: Constantin Brâncuși's legacy reinterpreted through urban art in Belgrade

04 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși's work will be reinterpreted through contemporary urban art as part of the Un-hidden Connections cultural project taking place in Belgrade, Serbia, in September. The program will include an exhibition, debates, creative workshops, and multidisciplinary performances bringing together Romanian and Serbian artists.

Running from September 4 to 18, the exhibition will feature 14 urban artworks created in Romania and inspired by Brâncuși's sculptures, symbols, and artistic concepts.

The works come from artists including Brothers of Light, Endo, Irlo, Kero, Lucian Hrisav, Meri the Zu, Obie Platon, Ocu, Ortaku, Sweet Damage Crew, and Vhils. They will be presented across 18 panels accompanied by curatorial texts exploring their connections with Brâncuși's work.

The program will open on September 4 with the exhibition launch, a discussion involving cultural managers from Romania and Serbia, and a live performance by Romanian street artist Alexandru Ciubotariu, known as Pisica Pătrată, alongside a Serbian DJ.

Two creative workshops led by Pisica Pătrată and Romanian artist LUNĂ will follow on September 5, exploring Brâncuși's influence on contemporary art. A second debate and a live painting and music performance are scheduled for September 6.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

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