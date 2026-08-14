Romania hosts its first multi-sport paralympic competition next month

The first edition of the Parasport Romania Games, the only national multi-sport para competition, is scheduled to take place in early September. Unlike competitions previously organized separately for each sport, the event will host multiple competitions simultaneously.

The event gathers ten para sports and is meant to establish “a common platform dedicated to competition, performance and the development of Romanian para sport,” the National Paralympic Committee, the organizer of the event, said, quoted by News.ro.

Over five days, the event is expected to bring to Bucharest more than 500 participants from Romania and abroad, including more than 300 athletes, as well as coaches, team staff, officials and delegations, for competitions in ten para sports. The events will take place at several sports venues across the capital, in a format combining National Championships and Open competitions.

The Para Sport Romania Games 2026 program will feature ten disciplines: para table tennis, para swimming, para-athletics, para powerlifting, 3x3 wheelchair basketball, para-archery, adapted judo, wheelchair tennis, para climbing and para canoe.

The National Championships will be open exclusively to Romanian athletes, with the results counting towards the selection of national teams that will represent Romania at international competitions. The Open competitions will be open to athletes from other countries.

The event will take place from September 1 to September 5, 2026, at eight venues in Bucharest: Iolanda Balaș Soter Stadium, the National Tennis Center, CS Olimpia Bucharest, the Basketball Arena (FRB), Lia Manoliu National Sports Center, Arcul de Triumf National Sports Center, Vertical Spirit and Alexandru Ioan Cuza Park (IOR).

“Para sport must be integrated, not separated. I know from my own experience as an athlete how important it is to have a framework in which you can demonstrate your worth and have your achievements recognized. Romania has talented athletes and important results, and the next step is to provide them with the conditions and visibility they need to continue to develop. The Para Sport Games were born out of this need: to bring athletes closer to the public and give para sport the place and visibility it deserves in Romanian sport,” Eduard Novak, president of the National Paralympic Committee, said.

The Games will be open to the public, with free admission to the opening ceremony and all sporting competitions, with no prior registration required.

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simona@romania-insider.com