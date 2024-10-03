Romania's Govt. distributes EUR 2 bln for investments, farmers and social protection

Just after the recent budget revision that lifted the deficit target from 5% of GDP to nearly 7% of GDP, the government of Romania is distributing RON 7.7 bln for investment projects, RON 2 bln for subsidies for farmers, plus another RON 560 mln for local administration's social expenditures – roughly RON 10.5 bln or over EUR 2 bln in total including other smaller allocations, according to the Executive's note before the October 2 meeting.

The government has allocated almost RON 2 bln for investment projects operated by local administration under the National Local Development Program (PNDL) and the "Anghel Saligny" scheme, plus another RON 5.2 bln for works on the Moldova motorway, the Transylvania motorway, and the Bucharest belt, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced, quoted by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

The RON 2 bln in subsidies are for 230,000 farmers whose crops have been affected by the drought.

In addition, the government is supporting more than 17,000 farmers to reduce costs for diesel fuel used in agriculture, with RON 190 mln subsidies.

An amount of RON 560 mln will be allocated to county councils and local councils in Bucharest to ensure the financing of social services expenses, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu also announced. In this way, the most important expenses of the child protection system, centers for people with disabilities, and homes for the elderly will be covered.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)