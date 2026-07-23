Abu Dhabi-based proptech company eVoost AI enters Romanian market

Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence company eVoost AI has expanded into Romania, marking its sixth international market. The company has partnered with residential developer Hercesa Romania to deploy its AI platform for residential property sales.

Founded in 2024, eVoost AI develops artificial intelligence software designed for residential real estate sales. It currently supports projects across Spain, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Georgia and, now, Romania.

According to the company, the expansion follows several months of preparations, including meetings with local developers, integration with Romanian data sources, and the establishment of a local team.

“The markets that move first on AI in residential sales will set the standard for the rest. Romania has the fundamentals to be one of our strongest markets in Europe,” said Koh Onozawa Martinez, Executive Chairman and co-founder of eVoost AI.

Hercesa Romania is the company's first local partner. The developer has delivered more than 1,200 apartments in Bucharest and currently has more than 600 homes under construction across three residential projects: Stellaris Residencias, Vivenda Prime, and the final phase of Vivenda Residencias.

The AI platform is already used by Hercesa in Spain and Portugal and will now also support the developer's operations in Romania.

eVoost AI operates on a business-to-business model, charging developers an activation fee to onboard projects to the platform, followed by fees linked to sales performance.

The company, which is part of Abu Dhabi's Hub71 technology ecosystem, says it currently manages residential projects with a combined value of more than USD 3.5 billion across its international markets.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)