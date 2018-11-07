photoCluj-Napoca City Hall opens free charging stations for electric cars

The Cluj-Napoca City Hall opened on Tuesday, November 6, two charging stations for electric cars.

These can power up four cars at the same time and the service is free of charge, according to an announcement of the City Hall.

The stations are located in the city’s central area, one in the parking on Motilor Street and one next to Unirii Square. Electric car owners who want to use these stations must install an app and create a user account.

Large cities in Romania have a budget of EUR 20 million at their disposal to install charging stations for electric cars, the Environment Fund Administration announced recently. Municipalities can also ask for money from the Environment Fund to buy green public transport vehicles.

Western Romania city approves project for first smart street

[email protected]

(photos: Facebook / Emil Boc)