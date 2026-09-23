The group aims to accelerate its artificial intelligence strategy. After selling WeTransfer in 2024, Hans, known as Nalden, launched Boomerang, an alternative service to WeTransfer, which he says has moved away from its original mission under the new owners.

Boomerang has now been acquired by Prosus.

“With this transaction, they also brought me on board as Chief Product Officer. They bought the vision and gained the person who continues to put it into practice,” Hans said.

According to him, Prosus is “an atypical giant with many faces” and one of the “few European companies that can truly influence the direction in which we are heading.”

“I have gone through the process of building something from scratch several times before. But this is something else, on a much larger scale. It is about an approach contrary to traditional corporate culture, but on a large scale. It means increasing the GDP of countries, if things are done correctly,” he added.

In his new role at Prosus, Hans said he will turn ideas and technology into products that people want.

“My approach remains the same as at WeTransfer and Boomerang: people should recommend a product not just because it is useful, but because it becomes impossible not to do so,” he emphasized.

In addition to appointing Hans as Chief Product Officer, Prosus has promoted Euro Beinat and Paul van der Boor to the positions of Chief AI Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively.

Beinat joined Prosus in 2018 and built the company’s AI team and systems from scratch. His objective in his new role as Chief AI Officer is “to create Europe’s leading AI laboratory,” according to Prosus.

“Through this team, we are connecting top product leaders in Europe to one of the largest commercial datasets in the world. I want Prosus to launch products with the agility of a startup and learn like a platform, ten times faster,” said the group’s CEO, Fabricio Bloisi.

The reorganization of the AI division’s leadership continues Prosus’s transformation from a passive technology investor into an active player in AI-based ecosystems.

The technology group presented its own Large Commercial Model (LCM) last year, an agentic artificial intelligence system designed to replace traditional search and recommendation engines, which it says represents a new operating system for e-commerce and was trained on its platforms, including eMAG, OLX and Despegar.

Prosus took sole control of Dante International (eMAG) this summer after acquiring the 11.77% stake held by businessman Iulian Stanciu. The eMAG group’s revenue increased to USD 2.54 billion in fiscal year 2026, ended March 31, from USD 2.46 billion the previous year.