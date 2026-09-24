This year, Black Friday will be on November 6, according to information obtained by Profit.ro from the company.

Other retailers are also expected to hold Black Friday on the same day, even though many platforms launch promotions earlier, with Black Friday campaigns spread over several days or even weeks.

Last year, Romanians bought all kinds of things during Black Friday, from a RON 27,000 bottle of collectible champagne and TVs worth almost RON 110,000, to shower gels sold in more than 17,000 units.

The highest value order from a single individual stood at RON 214,490 (EUR 40,600).

Top 3 categories with the highest percentage and value increases compared with the previous year were food supplements & pharmaceutical products; cosmetics & beauty; and groceries & gourmet products. The average order value increased by 17% compared with 2024, even though online advertising costs rose by more than 11%.

In terms of volume, the most sought-after products were those in the Coffee & Whiskey category, confirming the increasingly refined preferences of Romanian shoppers.

Last year, studies on Romanians' purchasing habits showed that they traded impulsive buys for strategic purchases.