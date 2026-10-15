Judges at the Bucharest Court of Appeal admitted the appeals filed by infamous real estate developer Nordis Management SRL and Nordis Mamaia SRL and ordered the lifting of the precautionary measures previously imposed by DIICOT prosecutors on Thursday, October 15.

The decision concerns the residential and hotel complex in Mamaia, whose premises and apartments had been placed under seizure in July 2026 as part of the criminal investigation into the company. The total value of the real estate assets released from seizure exceeds EUR 100 million.

Despite this ruling, the legal situation of the individuals involved in the case remains unchanged, according to G4Media.

The judges of the Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected as unfounded the appeal filed by Vladimir Ciorbă against the same order issued by anti-mafia prosecutors. Consequently, the precautionary seizure imposed on his assets and personal wealth remains in place.

The Nordis case handled by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice – DIICOT concerns suspicions of forming an organised criminal group and other economic crimes. The criminal investigation is continuing, and the lifting of the seizure on the companies' assets allows administrative or commercial procedures concerning the respective properties to resume, without halting the investigations conducted by prosecutors.

Earlier this month, prosecutors announced they had extended the criminal investigation against former Social Democratic parliamentarian Laura Vicol in the Nordis case, charging her with continued false statements, continued money laundering, and complicity in fraud.

Background

In February 2025, Nordis owners Emanuel Poștoacă and Vladimir Ciorbă, the latter's wife, former PSD MP Laura Vicol, and others were detained by DIICOT on charges including forming an organized criminal group, embezzlement, money laundering, tax evasion, and fraud. They allegedly collected EUR 195 million from Nordis clients, people who wanted to buy apartments in residential complexes developed by Nordis and paid in advance, and embezzled more than EUR 70 million.