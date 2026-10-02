DIICOT prosecutors have extended the criminal investigation against former Social Democratic parliamentarian Laura Vicol in the Nordis case, charging her with continued false statements, continued money laundering, and complicity in fraud, according to G4Media sources.

Specifically, DIICOT prosecutors claimed that Laura Vicol failed to include in her asset declarations income of more than RON 15.6 million (from salaries, dividends and loan repayments), a loan granted worth RON 910,000, loans contracted worth RON 241,000 and USD 35,000, repaid between 2019 and 2021, as well as gifts, services and benefits worth a total of more than RON 300,000.