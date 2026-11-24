The five banks account for RON 1.8 billion of the total RON 3.7 billion (EUR 710 million) in fines imposed by the authority and can, in principle, now be compelled to pay them.

“More importantly for customers, these five banks must immediately change the calculation mechanism for all ongoing RON-denominated contracts with variable interest rates. The change could reduce customers' monthly installments, cutting interest rates by 1-2 percentage points,” argued MEP Gheorghe Piperea, who specialises in lawsuits against banks, as cited by Economica.net.