The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced that it is providing EUR 20 million to Swiss cleantech company Bcomp to finance a new manufacturing plant in Timișoara, in western Romania, and continued research and development in Fribourg. The company plans to carry out the investment program between 2027 and 2030.

Bcomp develops high-performance composite materials based primarily on flax fibers as alternatives to conventional carbon fiber, glass fiber, and plastics. Its products are intended for industries including automotive manufacturing, motorsport, and recreational equipment.