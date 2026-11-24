Călin Georgescu, the pro-Russian candidate who surprisingly finished first in the first round of Romania’s cancelled 2024 presidential election, was released from Bucharest’s Central Detention Center on Monday, November 23, after spending nearly two months in pretrial detention. He will remain under house arrest and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal dismissed as unfounded an appeal filed by organized crime prosecutors DIICOT against an earlier Bucharest Tribunal ruling replacing pretrial detention with house arrest. The decision is final.

Cǎlin Georgescu left the detention center at around 5 p.m. and was greeted by dozens of supporters chanting his name, News.ro reported.

“I would like to contradict you: I was not under arrest,” he said when asked about his time in detention. “I was born a free man, and I will remain free.”

He further thanked his family, lawyers, and supporters before again claiming that the criminal case against him was politically motivated.

“I am innocent in yet another case fabricated for political reasons, something understandable in a dictatorship,” he stated.

While under house arrest, Georgescu must wear an electronic surveillance bracelet and periodically provide the court with information about his means of subsistence, as reported by Euronews Romania.

Cǎlin Georgescu was indicted earlier this month alongside associate Ionel Rusen on charges of forming an organized criminal group and fraud with particularly serious consequences. The alleged losses exceed EUR 1.1 million.

According to investigators, businessman Răzvan Leu was allegedly persuaded to invest in a precious-metals venture that required a EUR 6 million credit line. Georgescu allegedly directed him to Rusen, who later introduced an Italian citizen as the representative of a Swiss bank.