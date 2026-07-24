Anti-corruption prosecutors detain three directors of state-owned Romanian defense companies

Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) officially announced on Friday, July 24, that it has detained three directors from companies within Romania's defense industry, all accused of taking bribes.

The three are Mihai Rafiu (general manager of Uzina Mecanică București), Tiberiu Alexandru Pîrvu (general manager of Uzina Mecanică Plopeni), and Liliana Sorescu (commercial director of Uzina Mecanică Plopeni).

Alongside the three, an administrator of several commercial companies was also detained, accused of giving bribes and complicity in giving bribes.

During searches, prosecutors found EUR 500,000 in cash at the home of Tiberiu Pârvu Alexandru. Authorities say Rafiu, for his part, allegedly received RON 48,000 from the businessman detained in this case, divided into 12 installments, according to the official DNA statement.

Tiberiu Pârvu Alexandru also allegedly received RON 25,900 from the same businessman "related to contracts concluded with the commercial companies effectively managed by defendant V.M."

The same businessman allegedly also bribed Liliana Sorescu. According to DNA, the total amount she allegedly received as bribes was RON 24,250, in several installments.

In addition, DNA also claimed that another businessman, who owns a company with contracts with Uzina Mecanică Plopeni, allegedly gave Liliana Sorescu USD 3,800, for "placing orders and carrying out the formalities necessary for the acceptance of the goods delivered by the respective companies."

Liliana Sorescu allegedly claimed that the dollars she received were counterfeit and requested the same amount once again, which she allegedly received in lei. "The contracts concluded by the two factories with the aforementioned commercial companies mainly concerned maintenance services, the purchase of materials, and the provision of services," DNA emphasized.

Reacting to the detention of the three directors, economy minister Irineu Darau said that "in general, the defense industry is an extremely sensitive subject. I am convinced that for some it is also a subject of temptation. A strong Romanian state must identify anyone connected to the defense industry who engages in dishonest activities.”

ROMARM, Romania's national state-owned defense company and the country's primary producer and exporter of military equipment, said in connection with the detention that it will support any legal action aimed at strengthening and reviving the defense industry.

The company noted that the problems within its subsidiaries have been known for some time and have been repeatedly brought to the attention of the Ministry of Economy, without answer.

The company's general manager, Răzvan Pîrcălăbescu, said in a statement cited by Digi24 that the reform plan was drafted by ROMARM's management, discussed with institutional partners, approved by the Board of Directors, and submitted to the Ministry of Economy for final approval, but so far the institution has made no decision.

radu@romania-insider.com

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