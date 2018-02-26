-8.5 °C
Bucharest
18:56

videoWild boars filmed roaming in downtown Romanian mountain resort

by Ro Insider
Several wild boars were filmed this past weekend roaming in downtown Sinaia, a mountain resort north of Bucharest. The wild boars were chased away by a police agent.

The person who filmed the video says it is not unusual to see wild boars in their “night walk” in that part of the city.

The animals go down into the city looking for food.

The authorities recommend people to stay away from the animals, which can turn aggressive, and call 112 if they see wild animals in populated areas.

Gendarmes chase away wild boars in central Romania city

