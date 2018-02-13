The gendarmes in Brasov, a popular mountain resort in central Romania, had to intervene on the evening of February 12 to chase away several wild boars that had been seen roaming on the streets of the city.

The gendarmes intervened following a 112 call that announced the presence of a pack of wild boars in the area of the Dobrogeanu Gherea and Molidului streets.

The animals were chased away to the forests, and the competent institutions were notified.

The Brasov Gendarmerie advised citizens and tourists to avoid the direct confrontation with the wild animals and not to feed them.

