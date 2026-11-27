Romania’s Ministry of Transport launches website providing all information about inter-county bus routes
The platform does not offer travelers the possibility of buying tickets online.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
The Romanian Ministry of Transport launched a platform that provides all the essential information about inter-county bus routes on Thursday, November 26.
Developed by the Romanian Road Authority, the website features a bus timetable and other information for those wishing to travel by bus over longer distances.