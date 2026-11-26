Cluj-Napoca residents can earn two free public transit rides for every 15 eligible containers they recycle at designated machines, mayor Emil Boc announced on Facebook, as reported by Agerpres. The City Hall has replaced older machines at the Zorilor and Flora markets with models similar to the one installed at Hermes Market in 2023.

“At these machines, you can drop off plastic, glass, and aluminum containers bearing the deposit-return system (SGR) logo, as well as older containers for which you did not pay the 50 bani deposit,” Boc said. “What matters is that they have a barcode.”

The machines are located at Zorilor Market in the Zorilor neighborhood, Hermes Market in Gheorgheni, and Flora Market in Mănăștur.

All three types of containers go into the same slot, and the machine issues a single voucher for every 15 containers. Residents can exchange the voucher for a two-ride ticket at CTP ticket offices.

“We’re keeping this option until February 1, 2027, because there are still containers outside the deposit-return system, and we want Cluj residents to be able to recycle them and travel for free on public transit,” mayor Boc said.

After that date, the machines will accept only containers marked with the logo of Romania’s deposit-return system, SGR.