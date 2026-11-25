Environmental NGO Ecopolis announced on Wednesday, November 25, that it had brought a lung-shaped installation to Bucharest’s Victoriei Square to show residents what is in the air they breathe. The display, at 224 Calea Victoriei, is part of the European See What You Breathe (Vezi Ce Respiri) campaign.

The campaign is running simultaneously in nine EU countries, namely Bulgaria, Germany, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Ireland, Poland and Romania. It was initiated by Polish Smog Alert and is funded by the Clean Air Fund, with the Ecopolis Association coordinating the Romanian campaign.