Romania will continue supporting Moldova’s efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities and join the European Union, prime minister Luca Niculescu said over the weekend. He made the statement after meeting Moldovan deputy prime ministers Mihai Popșoi and Valeriu Chiveri at Victoria Palace in Bucharest.

Popșoi also serves as Moldova’s foreign minister, while Chiveri is responsible for reintegration.

The talks in Bucharest provided an opportunity to reaffirm Romania’s “firm and vocal support for the Republic of Moldova, including its accession to the European Union,” Luca Niculescu wrote on Facebook.

“I congratulated my counterparts on the significant progress made in the negotiation process,” he said.

The officials also reviewed the status and outlook of projects connecting the two countries’ energy and transport infrastructure. The discussions followed Niculescu’s earlier visit to Chișinău.

Regional security was another topic, according to the Romanian prime minister, particularly repeated drone incursions and attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea.

“We agreed that closer cooperation and coordination are needed to address these challenges,” Luca Niculescu stated.

Moreover, Romania supports Moldova’s efforts to improve its resilience, including by expanding its defense capabilities. Prime minister Niculescu cited a partnership between the two countries for the joint procurement of multipurpose wheeled transport platforms as a first example of such cooperation.

The Romanian official also reiterated Bucharest’s support for “a comprehensive, peaceful and lasting settlement” of the Transnistrian conflict. Any solution must fully respect Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and must not hinder its European path, Niculescu said.