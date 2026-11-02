Romania, Moldova launch joint military procurement project under European SAFE program
The agreement will see Moldova acquire 62 IVECO military trucks.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romania and the neighbouring Republic of Moldova signed documents on Monday, November 2, establishing their first joint military procurement program. The project will support the modernization of Moldova’s armed forces and increase interoperability between the two countries’ militaries.
Under the agreement, Moldova’s Resource Provision and Heritage Administration Agency will acquire 62 IVECO trucks in three configurations from Italian company IDV Defence Vehicles, the Romanian government announced.