After defending SPP head Lucian Pahontu against public accusations related to his participation in communist and post-communist repression, Romanian President Nicușor Dan defended deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacșu (PSD) – who “knows the Romanian administration, mechanisms, and administrative processes in detail.”

He also claimed that Prime Minister Luca Niculescu remains the head of the executive, but stressed that Niculescu (independent) must “remain flexible” since PSD provides the parliamentary support.