Simple motion against health minister Alexandru Rogobete submitted to Romanian Parliament
USR and PNL MPs claimed that the health minister is trying to exercise political control over institutions in the sector.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
A simple motion against health minister Alexandru Rogobete was submitted to Parliament on Wednesday, November 18, by the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union Party (USR).
The simple motion is titled “A patient cannot swallow a table. A hospital is not built with press releases. Mr. Rogobete, take responsibility for your political failure!”