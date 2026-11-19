Western societies are not sufficiently aware of the current moment and that the pro-Western direction cannot be taken for granted due to the effects of an ongoing hybrid war, said Romanian president Nicușor Dan on Thursday, at the 15th edition of the Bucharest Forum, organized by the Aspen Institute Romania and the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

According to him, it is important to discuss how societies can be convinced that Western values cannot be taken for granted and that preserving them requires a collective effort in a context of tension.