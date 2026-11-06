Romania eyes EUR 800 mln Sig Sauer arms deal with Ukraine and Moldova
The weapons to be delivered under the contract are being tested in the US.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romania could soon sign the contract for the purchase of weapons worth more than EUR 800 million, negotiated with US arms manufacturer Sig Sauer, according to G4Media sources.
The funding is expected to come through the EU-backed SAFE defense fund, but it will be a joint arrangement with Ukraine and/or the Republic of Moldova.