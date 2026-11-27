The Romanian Ministry of Defense has ordered another 66 Lynx combat vehicles from Rheinmetall in a deal worth about EUR 738 million, the German defense group announced on Friday, November 27, as reported by Agerpres. Romania ordered the first 232 vehicles when the framework contract was awarded in May 2026.

Most of the Romanian Lynx fleet will consist of infantry fighting vehicles, alongside armored mortar carriers, command post vehicles, and medical evacuation vehicles.